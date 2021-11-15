First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 19,535 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 3.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.18. 198,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

