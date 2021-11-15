First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 34,499 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. 226,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,119,199. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 207.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

