First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.11. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,181. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

