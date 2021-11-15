First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.96

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 10446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

