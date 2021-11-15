First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$442,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,422,105.90.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00.

TSE FR opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 99.31. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

