First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 219 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $160.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

