First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

NYSE:DIS opened at $160.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

