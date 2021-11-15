First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 76 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,619,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $763,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $529.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $386.44 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.01 and its 200 day moving average is $495.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

