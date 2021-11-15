First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):

11/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$32.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

