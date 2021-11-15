First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

