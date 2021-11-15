First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Super Micro Computer worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

