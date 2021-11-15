First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,247,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 424,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 232,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $6,159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 131.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

