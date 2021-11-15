First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.38 and last traded at $249.21. Approximately 148,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 293,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.90.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.