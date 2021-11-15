First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in October

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 35,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter.

FDEU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,071. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

