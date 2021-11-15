Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.51% of Flexsteel Industries worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,078. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLXS stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

