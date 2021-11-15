Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 20,042 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SPHD stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43.

