Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

