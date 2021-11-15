Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $993,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

