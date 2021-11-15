Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.35% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 524.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UTSL opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.09.

