Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

