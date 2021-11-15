Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 19,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

