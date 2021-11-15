Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 23,691 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

