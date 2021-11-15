Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

BAR stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

