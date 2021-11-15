Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

BAR stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.