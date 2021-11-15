Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

