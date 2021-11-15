FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FORM opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

