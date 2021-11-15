Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $55.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Formula One Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Formula One Group has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
