Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $55.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Formula One Group has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

