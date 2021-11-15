Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $113.95 and a one year high of $355.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

