Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.93. The company had a trading volume of 117,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

