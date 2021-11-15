Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.