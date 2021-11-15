Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.