Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.30 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.