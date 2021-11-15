FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.67. The company has a market capitalization of £311.28 million and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

