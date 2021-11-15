Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,261 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.46 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

