Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,477 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

