Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

