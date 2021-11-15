Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

Target stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.72. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

