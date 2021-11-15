Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $61.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.