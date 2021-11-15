Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 573,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 466.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

