Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

DRI opened at $150.25 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

