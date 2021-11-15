Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 128 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.65 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

