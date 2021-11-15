Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 5,691 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

