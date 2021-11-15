Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,403 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.