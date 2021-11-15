Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

