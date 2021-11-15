FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By Cormark

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1,685.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

