FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

GUD stock opened at C$5.26 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The firm has a market cap of C$647.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,140.32. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

