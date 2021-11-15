FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Increased by Analyst

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,875 shares of company stock worth $4,496,908.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

