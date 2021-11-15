FY2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

