FY2021 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $21.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

