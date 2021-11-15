FY2021 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

