FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

